It is with a heavy heart I must report winter is over. We no longer get to shovel our driveways. No more slipping on ice, injuring your pride as well as your butt. No more driving recklessly before the windshield finishes defrosting.
To lift your spirits, come celebrate the end of another great ski season on Bald Mountain at River Run, 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16.
So the ski season is really over. Does this mean I have to find something new to consume my personality? Maybe I’ll become a Disney adult or start doing Pilates.
