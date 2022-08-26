Join Idaho Rivers United and the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association in celebrating Idaho's wild salmon and steelhead, Saturday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Stanley Museum. It is free, but donations are appreciated.
There will be conservation presentations, music on the lawn, fun booths with educational activities and food and drinks for purchase.
There will also be redd tours. No, there won't be blue or yellow tours. I already asked.
Fun fact: Salmon do not eat when they swim upstream to spawn. Of course not. Everyone knows you have to wait an hour after eating to get in the water.
Fun fact: Salmon love both saltwater and freshwater alike. They are yet to release a verdict on sparkling.
Fun fact: Some salmon can change their color to attract a mate. Personally, I just lie about how tall I am on dating apps.
Fun fact: Salmon have a very strong sense of smell. That’s why they’re always so suspicious. They can sense something fishy is going on.
Fun fact: When salmon are swimming upstream, they can jump two yards in the air. That’s 6 feet, or what my height on Tinder says.
Fun fact: Pink salmon are the smallest. Funny, I was made to feel small when I got made fun of for wearing pink in middle school. But it wasn't pink. It was salmon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In