As we all know, golf was invented so players could have an excuse to drink with their friends. However, there is an event in Ketchum this weekend that is far more inclusive.
After a two-year hiatus, the Ketchum Wide Open returns on Saturday, May 21, for its 38th year providing fun mini-golf adventures at bars across town.
The Ketchum Wide Open runs 12-5 p.m. Registration starts at 11 a.m. at the tent on the old Rico’s patio on the corner of Main Street and First Avenue. Entry costs $30 per team of two, best seven-hole score wins.
Golf is my favorite sport because the person with the lowest score wins. I always have the lowest score in sports. This will be golf of the putt-putt variety. I love sports designed for children, they’re so much easier. I bowl with the bumpers up. I hit baseballs off a tee. I play flag football.
This event was originally started to help pick up business during slack season. “Pick up the slack!” is what my middle school gym teacher used to yell at me during class.
Participating locations include Lefty’s, Grumpy’s, Casino, The Cellar Pub, Sawtooth Brewery, Warfield Distillery, Sawtooth Club, TNT Taps, Smoky Mountain Pizzeria and The Argyros.
For the sake of clarity: Casino is not a real casino, TNT is not prone to explode, right-handed golfers can drink at Lefty’s and the people at Grumpy’s are actually quite pleasant.
Unlike your typical country club, the Ketchum Wide Open encourages costumes.
"I always wear a dress for this event," Grumpy's owner Pete Prekeges said. "When I told my son I have a new ‘costume’ for this years event, he said ‘Dad, if you wear it more than three times a year, isn’t it an outfit, not a costume.'”
Visit Sun Valley is sponsoring this year's event, providing each golfer with a golf ball and $12 food certificate for the day of the event.
Awards will be given at the Casino at 5:30 p.m. Awards include Best Hole, Best Costume and Best Score. There is an award for farthest traveled to play as well as awards for youngest golfer and oldest golfer. Unfortunately, I am cursed with being a 20-something. I guess I have to convince them I'm either 8 or 80. We'll see what kind of costume I find.
