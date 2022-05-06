Did you know that the winner of the Kentucky Derby is adorned with a blanket of 400 roses? Way to make us look bad right before Mother's Day.
Well, put that out of mind on Saturday, May 7, and bless the ponies at The Warfield's "Derby on the Deck" in downtown Ketchum. The brewery and distillery will plans to open its upstairs deck for the first time this year. The celebration runs all day, with post time for the Derby at 4:57 p.m.
This event is free to attend and there will be drink specials. Ponies from the Swiftsure Ranch may even make an appearance.
They say the Kentucky Derby is the two most exciting minutes in sports. I may be biased, but I’d say the two most exciting two minutes in sports were the time I came off the bench for the junior varsity curling team. Personally, I think all the horses should get participation trophies for trying their best, like I did. I have plenty of them to share.
