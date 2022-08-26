19-07-17 Sawtooth Garden Tour 15 Roland.jpg

The Sawtooth Botanical Garden will not look all too different this year compared to previous years, though group sizes may be limited and masks are encouraged during each stop.

 Express file photo

Saturday, Aug. 27, is the final "Garden of Infinite Compassion" tour.

The Sawtooth Botanical Garden will guide visitors to the large Tibetan prayer wheel blessed by the 14th Dalai Lama and the gardens that surround it, providing history and context. It is free and runs from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Not to brag, but I myself possess infinite compassion. It’s true. It’s a heavy burden, but I am quite brave. But don't worry, if you perform these small acts of kindness, you can be just like me ...

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments