Saturday, Aug. 27, is the final "Garden of Infinite Compassion" tour.
The Sawtooth Botanical Garden will guide visitors to the large Tibetan prayer wheel blessed by the 14th Dalai Lama and the gardens that surround it, providing history and context. It is free and runs from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Not to brag, but I myself possess infinite compassion. It’s true. It’s a heavy burden, but I am quite brave. But don't worry, if you perform these small acts of kindness, you can be just like me ...
I hold doors open for people, even if it's an awkward distance away and they have to do that weird little jog thing.
While driving on the highway, I’ll come to a complete stop to allow someone to merge on.
When I go out to eat, I stack my dirty dishes in a neat pile after I’ve finished. That way I don't have to tip.
I give compliments like, “That outfit looks very affordable!”
I buy from children’s lemonade stands to stoke the fire of capitalism.
If I see workers hot in the sun I’ll come by and blast them with water guns.
I stay at work late and come in early. Yes, I have a home and, no, I don’t sleep in the office basement. I always make friends with new coworkers. That way they will be in my on my side when the uprising comes.
I make brownies for my new neighbors. I’d still like that pan back, by the way. I’ll mow my neighbors’ lawns without their asking. That guy with the stone landscaping was not very pleased.
I constructed a Free Little Library on my front lawn. So what if they are all “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”? That’s the best one in the series! Maybe that’s just the Ravenclaw in me.
