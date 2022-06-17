Sun Valley Brewfest returns Saturday, June 18, 12-6 p.m.
There will be over 80 beers to try by more than 30 brewers from Idaho, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Montana and Wyoming will be on hand. The new location in Festival Meadows allows for a more relaxed atmosphere. Thank God. Drinking beer in the sunshine usually stresses me out.
There will be a wide variety of food vendors, non-alcoholic beverages, music and games. There will be axe throwing. There will be Jenga. I personally relate to Jenga because I am also always on the verge of falling apart.
The door fee of $40 includes a Sun Valley Brewfest commemorative pint glass and unlimited tasting. Unlimited tasting? Sounds like a challenge.
Proceeds go to scholarships for Blaine County students. And, a ticket automatically enters you in a drawing for a 2022-23 Sun Valley Ski Pass.
I’ve never won something while drinking. I've lost plenty of things while drunk—my wallet, my keys, my shoes, several cats, my dignity. But waking up with a ski pass on Sunday morning would definitely soothe a hangover.
Don’t be a fool and drive drunk. Parking is limited—organizers encourage attendees to walk, take the bus or ride bikes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In