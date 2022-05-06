What does your mom really want for Mother's Day? Another robe? No. A gift card to Sears? Keep dreaming. Some jewelry? Absolutely not. Helping out around the house for once? What, are you crazy?
If I'm right, there’s only one thing moms truly want: a cookie cake.
On Saturday, May 7, Village Market in Ketchum is hosting a cookie cake decorating party 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Giving someone a cookie cake is the purest form of affection. Cookie cakes are my love language. For years, I have said cookies are not big enough. These cookies will be 10 inches across. I still think they can go bigger, but this is a good start.
This event costs $9.99 to attend.
So, pretend you are Leonardo Da Vinci. It is time to make the Mona Lisa of cookie cakes. The cookie will be your canvas. The icing will be your paint. The sprinkles will be ... also your paint. Wait, did they have cookie cakes in the 15th Century? This metaphor is falling apart. I guess that's just the way the cookie crumbles.
Call Village Market at 208-725-2222 if you would like to save a spot.
