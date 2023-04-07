Since it hasn’t snowed for months, Warm Springs is closing up shop April 9. Now, all we have to look forward to is slack season, where tourists are replaced by tumbleweeds.
The annual Baldy Bash will celebrate the final weekend of the varsity side of Baldy Mountain on Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
For those confused, this is not “Balderdash,” a board game also known as the working man’s Scrabble. But nobody came to my tournament last weekend, so who cares? I expect a better turnout this weekend.
Be sure to wear a costume and bring your dancing shoes for live music throughout the day. Festivities will take place at the Warm Springs base area, with a street party featuring music from funk headliners The California Honeydrops.
There will be a full bar and barbecue. I’ve never understood BBQ an an acronym. There’s no Q. Also, it’s only one word. Why does it need an acronym? It takes the same amount on syllables to say. Am I right, fellas? For more of observational musings like this, check out my standup sets every Tuesday during my shift at Lefty’s Bar & Grill.
Remember, River Run gets another week, with Sun Valley planning an April 16 closure. For more information, visit sunvalley.com/events/.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In