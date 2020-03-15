On Saturday, March 14, just a few hours before Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal were set to go on stage, the Argyros Performing Arts Center issued a statement announcing that all its events--including that evening’s concert--were cancelled.
The decision came following Thursday’s cancellation of the Sun Valley Film Festival (which had many events scheduled to take place at The Argyros) and Friday’s announcement of Idaho’s first confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The virus, which now has two confirmed cases in Blaine County, has been forcing mass closures and cancellations nationwide. Locally, schools, libraries and businesses have been closing in an attempt to limit the public’s exposure to the contagion.
The Argyros is hoping to reschedule many of its cancelled programs and is remaining optimistic that regular operations may resume in early April.
Julia Argyros issued a brief statement regarding the closure of her namesake performing arts center, saying, "We have been watching this situation closely over the past several weeks. The Argyros family cares deeply about the well-being of the Wood River Valley. We fully support the board’s decision to close the theater, as nothing is more important than the health of this vibrant community.
"Our family will provide funds to support The Argyros, and in particular to retain its amazing staff, whom we consider family, during this difficult time. Our love and support are with The Argyros and the entire Wood River Valley. Together we will come out of this stronger."
For more information regarding this closure and the fate of future events, visit theargyros.org, email info@theargyros.org or call 208-726-7872.
