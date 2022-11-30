Answer the call of nature with Community Library

Leslie Rego will host nature journaling workshops at The Community Library Thursdays Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 4-5 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of The Community Library

For nature journalist Leslie Rego, to sketch a subject means to pay attention.

“When you snap a picture, you move on and it’s gone. You’re never really looking at the item,” Rego said. “But when you’re drawing the item, you’re sitting there for a long time. You’re really studying it and you’re seeing it quite deeply. At the same time you’re hearing the birds, you’re hearing the wind. Is the sky blue? Is it cloudy? What angle is the sun hitting? You’re much more invested in that moment than you ever would be.”

For Rego, nature journaling is not the pursuit of precision, rather an attempt to truly see the world around us.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Load comments