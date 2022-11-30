For nature journalist Leslie Rego, to sketch a subject means to pay attention.
“When you snap a picture, you move on and it’s gone. You’re never really looking at the item,” Rego said. “But when you’re drawing the item, you’re sitting there for a long time. You’re really studying it and you’re seeing it quite deeply. At the same time you’re hearing the birds, you’re hearing the wind. Is the sky blue? Is it cloudy? What angle is the sun hitting? You’re much more invested in that moment than you ever would be.”
For Rego, nature journaling is not the pursuit of precision, rather an attempt to truly see the world around us.
“We do not need to make a perfect sketch. It’s the process of learning how to approach a landscape: how to approach a tree, how to approach the biological makeup of a flower,” Rego said. “Perfection is never the goal. Certainly I’m far, far from perfect. It’s just the process of trying to learn more with every sketch you do.”
Rego will host nature journaling workshops at The Community Library Thursdays Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 from 4-5 p.m.
Martha Williams is the director of programs and education for The Community Library.
“Leslie is so gracious with her talent. We’re excited that she’s offering this free workshop through the Library and that anyone who wants to can come paint, draw and explore,” Williams said. “Leslie’s personal nature journals are exquisite, and this is a great opportunity to learn from her about creating, but also observing and being in our environment.”
For supplies, bring a current sketchbook, a travel-size watercolor set and brush or just a pencil or pen and paper.
“There’s no real agenda,” Rego said.
All skill levels are welcome.
“My hope is that it’s a very supportive environment,” Rego said.
She wrote the “Sketchbook Hiking” article in The Weekly Sun newspaper for many years. She has artwork in private collections, the Sun Valley Lodge and around the world.
Her love of nature journaling spawned from a love of hiking. Eventually, she brought her watercolor tools along. Sometimes she’ll set a hard schedule to reach a destination, seeking a beautiful vista or a particular lake to appreciate how the light reflects.
“I’ll take a moment and really relax and settle in and allow my thoughts to drift,” Rego said.
On another day, she may take her time, sketching what catches her eye.
“I’m just out there to enjoy the day. If 20 minutes into the hike, I find this marvelous tree, I’ll just sit down and allow myself to take a moment and revel in it,” Rego said. “It’s those quiet moments that you grab when you’re out.”
She could be inspired by a butterfly or flower.
“Botanical sketches are much more detailed and much more scientific,” Rego said.
She has stacks of sketchbooks she’s filled with nature journaling over the years.
“The thing with the sketchbooks is that there are going to be some pages that you absolutely adore and others that didn’t quite work as well as you would have liked,” Rego said.
The essence of nature journaling is fleeting—and that’s part of the beauty. She describes her style as “loose.”
“When you’re out hiking, it’s difficult to take five or six hours to do a sketch, you don’t normally have that amount of time in the day. So you have to be pretty quick,” Rego said. “Obviously, you can’t put in every single tree, or every single leaf.”
In the workshops, she will offer different prompts for inspiration. Also, she will show examples of her nature-journaling idols. She will share a book by Muriel Foster, a British woman who documented her fishing adventures over 40 years in the early 20th century.
“We’ll see how we may adopt some of their methods or some of their practices and put them to use for ourselves,” Rego said.
Rego has wanted to do this for several years.
“I’m really excited to be able to share this with members of the community,” Rego said. “Hopefully we’ll pull together a drawing group that just likes to sit and have these peaceful moments, be able to draw something together.” ￼
