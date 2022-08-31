Music naturally spilled out of Peggy Lee. The jazz and pop icon never took voice lessons or even learned to read music, yet some of the world’s most renowned artists called her a “musician’s musician.”
Tony-nominated singer Ann Hampton Callaway will perform the music of Peggy Lee at The Argyros on Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range $25-$75.
Lee’s granddaughter Holly Foster Wells will be there.
“For me personally this will be a really special night where my two worlds collide—Peggy Lee and the Wood River Valley,” Wells said. “I really had the best of both worlds being able to grow up in this special community of down-to-earth, tight-knit friends and this area of spectacular beauty and then occasionally pop in and out to see the glamorous life of Peggy Lee.”
The show will go through Lee’s life chronologically, celebrating her career highlights as well as personal milestones. It will span her Benny Goodman era, songs she wrote with her husband, her movies, concept albums, beloved hits and close with a piece she wrote for her autobiographical Broadway show “Peg.”
Callaway will tell stories about her, making the songs come to life in fresh and personal ways. Although she will recreate the emotion of Peggy, she always sings in her own style.
“[Peggy Lee] is a well-rounded human being—warm, sexy, intelligent, inspiring, witty, spiritual, imaginative and her music touches people of all walks of life because of its humanity, beauty and charm,” Callaway said. “She was a trailblazer who was able to do things no woman had done before because of her talent, passion and determination. People get excited to bathe in the glow of that energy. She also happened to sing some of the greatest songs ever written, and write over 200 songs that mesmerize people and touch their hearts.”
Following the show Callaway and Wells will do a Q&A.
“I have this deep passion to understand her myself and to help people to get to know the person behind the songs,’’ Wells said. “Talking about her to others also keeps her alive and right here with me.”
Well’s mother—Lee’s daughter—moved the family to Ketchum in 1973 to escape the spotlight of Hollywood.
“Though I remember complaining about it at the time, it was the greatest gift she could have given to us,” Wells said. “The Wood River Valley is my true home.”
To this day, her closest friends are the ones she made at Hemingway Elementary. She met her husband at Wood River Junior High.
Wells spent her breaks with her grandmother, either at her home in Bel-Air or out on tour. Wells watched as Lee performed in the White House for Ronald Reagan. Jacques Cousteau, Oscar de la Renta, Rudolph Nureyev and Jerry Lewis were also in the room.
“She had cast a spell over them, and you could hear a pin drop,” Wells said. “I was in awe of her ability to move people just by using her voice.”
After the performance, she very politely excused the two of them to go to the ladies’ room, calm and collected. The minute they were alone in the restroom, she turned to Wells and exclaimed, “Can you believe this is happening? I am at the White House singing for these people!”
“It was a reminder that no matter how famous she got, the little girl from North Dakota was still in her,” Wells said. “I loved those moments where I got to see the real her behind the persona of Miss Peggy Lee.”
Of Lee’s 1,100 master recordings, Wells’ favorites are the ones Lee wrote herself.
“They are windows into my grandmother’s heart and soul,” Wells said.
Whenever out on the road with Lee, Wells would drop everything to sing along to “Johnny Guitar.”
“She wrote it for the Joan Crawford movie of the same name, but it was very clearly written with my grandfather [David Barbour] in mind. Another favorite song of mine is one that she wrote for my mom [Nicki Foster] called “Angels on Your Pillow.” Ann Hampton Callaway will be singing both of these songs at her show at The Argyros, and I can’t wait to hear them performed live, once again,” Wells said.
Even back then, Lee would say her music would outlive her, and one day Wells would be running her company. Today, she does just that.
“Her music fuels my passion to keep her legacy alive,” Wells said. “What amazes me is how I continue to rediscover her, even after all of these years. Her music is timeless and stands on its own—I just help to get it in front of people.”
Callaway recently recorded an album of Lee’s songs, set to come out in January.
“I like to say that I live on earth but work in heaven,” Callaway said. “When I am singing for an audience, it’s all about love. Love for the songs and their stories, love for humanity, for what we have in common, for the people I am making music with, for the people who have chosen to spend their precious time with me. I am never alone when I sing. I see music as a duet between effort and grace and the grace part is the mysterious beauty of each surprising moment when I connect with the here and now. It’s a joy and an honor to perform and I hope to keep performing till my last day.” ￼
