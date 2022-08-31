Ann Hampton Callaway will bring the "Fever!" to the Argyros

On Thursday, Sept. 1, Ann Hampton Callaway will perform the music of Peggy Lee at The Argyros. After the show, there will be a Q&A with Lee’s granddaughter, Holly Foster Wells.

Music naturally spilled out of Peggy Lee. The jazz and pop icon never took voice lessons or even learned to read music, yet some of the world’s most renowned artists called her a “musician’s musician.”

Tony-nominated singer Ann Hampton Callaway will perform the music of Peggy Lee at The Argyros on Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range $25-$75.

Lee’s granddaughter Holly Foster Wells will be there.

