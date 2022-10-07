Alli Frank and Asha Youmans on the faith of writing

In their new novel “Never Meant to Meet You,” Asha Youmans and Alli Frank explore religion and race. They will speak at the Community Library on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of Alli Frank

For novelist Alli Frank, the creative process can be nirvana.

“When you’re in a flow state, it is a high like nothing else. It feels amazing,” Frank said. “Time just goes by with no sense of the passing.”

On the flip side, the lows are low.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Load comments