Alli Frank and Asha Youmans on the faith of writing

For novelist Alli Frank, the creative process can be nirvana.
“When you’re in a flow state, it is a high like nothing else. It feels amazing,” Frank said. “Time just goes by with no sense of the passing.”
On the flip side, the lows are low.
“On those days when the words aren’t coming, you still have to sit down and do the work, but you have to have faith the highs will come again,” she said. “Writing is kind of a faith roller coaster.”
Frank, a Wood River Valley resident, writes with creative partner Asha Youmans, who lives in Seattle.
“I don’t think I could go back to writing alone,” Frank said. “It feels so much better to have a buddy in the boat with you.”
Their new novel, “Never Meant to Meet You,” is available at Chapter One or anywhere you buy books. They will speak at the Community Library in Ketchum on Wednesday, Oct 12, at 6 p.m.
Martha Williams is the Community Library programs and education director.
“Alli and Asha’s books are hilarious and such a joy to read,” Williams said. “They deftly address some really big issues in their stories, and they do so with relatable humor and constant grace.”
Frank and Youmans enjoy talking about their creative process.
“We will be as humorous and interesting in person. Just by virtue of who most authors are, they can be a little dry and boring. But this is where we actually come alive,” Frank said. “I know it’s kind of antithetical to a lot of writers who are more introverted and like to live in the world of their heads. But we love being in the company of people who love storytelling and reading. It’s probably our favorite part of the whole arc.”
The duo is not afraid to tackle sensitive subjects.
“We’re becoming such a polarized culture. People are way more complex than that,” Frank said. “Religion can be part of who you are, race can be part of who you are, but it doesn’t have to completely define you.”
They want to challenge people to question who they invite over for a dinner party.
“It is hard to write about friendships when the friends don’t look similar, because I would argue not a lot of people can actually relate to that. Most people are friends with people that look like them,” Frank said. “We want to talk and write about friendships that are interracial and interfaith to inspire people.”
“Never Meant to Meet You” tells the story of Marjette, a black Baptist who forms an unlikely friendship with Noa, her white, Jewish neighbor.
“There’s a longstanding relationship and a lot of similarities between the African American experience and the Jewish experience,” Frank said.
Their first book “Tiny Imperfections,” (which has been optioned by Netflix) focused on race.
“We’re one of the only black and white writing partnerships in the history of publishing,” Frank said. “We already knew we could write profoundly about black characters.”
In “Never Meant to Meet You,” their scope expands to religion.
“We’ve always had a really clear mission in our writing—to use joy and humor to challenge people to look at difficult topics ... and how to parent through all of that,” Frank said.
As a young girl, Youmans struggled with messages from her church community and her place in the world, causing her to rebel.
“Still, the values of my family reflected those of the church and there was no way to ignore the presence of religion in my life,” Youmans said. “Instead I matured and abandoned my rebellion to become my family’s most annoying skeptic, and I honed critical thinking skills that serve me well as a lifelong learner.”
Their literary agent challenged Frank to look more deeply at the topic of Jewishness.
“Being in the middle of my life, what does that mean? That’s something I hadn’t really ever contemplated,” Frank said.
She sent the book off to her friends on a spectrum of Judaism as well as a rabbi.
For a book with such weighty themes, it’s still quite funny.
“Fiction is a wonderful way to develop empathy, and humor just adds smiles to that experience,” Youmans said. “I hope readers allow themselves to laugh while learning and to see the joy that surrounds communities of all kinds even as they may have struggles.”
Despite being so loveable, the characters are still flawed and complex.
“That’s humanity,” Frank said. “Writers can get stuck sometimes in characters becoming unidimensional—they need the heroine, they need the villain. But no one is one or the other. Asha and I write real, everyday-type stories.”
Frank is the big picture writer.
“Alli is the eagle, flying high above our writing landscape and scoping out the route. She looks out for the twists and turns and forges ahead with excitement and abandon,” Youmans said. “I am the turtle on the ground, careful with my approach and ready to criticize our work. I am the details writer that slows us down to be sure our path is a precise one. Alli is the story spinner and I am the soul of the characters.”
Frank calls Youmans a “word nerd.”
“Asha is phenomenal at the emotional depth of the characters,” Frank said.
They often debate over character motivations, until they are both satisfied with what’s on the page.
“We talk a lot. And then we talk some more,” Youmans said.
They read each book out loud to each other six or eight times before it goes off to the editor. They call it “creative leapfrog.”
“Because we’re writing about difficult topics ... [we] really have to agree on every single word, every single concept, every single punctuation, because the world is going to have a large critique of us,” Frank said.
They wrote this book during the COVID lockdown. They had many conversations over FaceTime.
“Everyone experienced some sort of grief, some in the form of losing someone, some in the form of losing a job, some in the form of just losing the dailiness of their life,” Youmans said. “We were looking for a way to process grief. Is there humor in the topic of grief?”
Frank knew Youmans was a good writer originally because she saw the narratives she wrote for her report cards. Between the two of them, they have over 40 years between teaching and school administration.
Frank got her start in writing for educational journals. Her first attempt at a book was nonfiction. After 50 pages, she was bored.
“I said what I said and I didn’t want to keep repeating it,” Frank said.
However, her foray into fiction was no walk in the park.
“We have horror stories from trying to sell our first book,” Frank said. “It’s a brutal industry.”
She queried about 100 agents and heard back from three.
“While your book is your baby and you may think it’s amazing and your parents may think it’s amazing, there are millions of you out there,” Frank said. “It absolutely could be amazing, but the percentage of making those hurdles is so low. You just cannot get your mind and your heart and your ego wrapped up in the outcome.”
Once they got a contract, it still wasn’t easy.
“Getting publishing deals and having your work reviewed can be crushing,” Frank said. “You have to have a really thick skin to endure getting the feedback from other people.”
One piece of advice she gives to all writers: Appreciate the small stuff.
“You query a literary agent, and you get an email back saying ‘thanks, but no thanks.’ They at least thought about you. So you have to celebrate that win,” Frank said. “If you get over the hump of a hard chapter, you have to celebrate the win. The wins are not numerous in publishing. So you have to find the small ones too if you want to keep going.” ￼
