Allegra Hyde holds out hope

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Hemingway Writer-in-Residence Allegra Hyde will speak at the Community Library, Thursday, Jan. 12, 6-7 p.m. This event is free.{/span} {span} {/span}

 Photo courtesy of the Community Library

In the worlds Allegra Hyde weaves, something feels off. Her stories exist in the uncanny valley—the most absurd parts of modern life are embellished, denying readers the comfort to ignore them.

Growing up, she was obsessed with the “Chronicles of Narnia” series.

“Even if I’m not writing fantasy, I still hold onto that set of books as a gold standard for storytelling, immersion and metaphor,” Hyde said.

