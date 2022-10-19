The Sun Valley Jazz & Music Festival returned this past weekend after a three-year hiatus. Forty bands performed at venues including the Sun Valley Inn, the Sun Valley Opera House and Satchmo’s—including the High Street Party Band, seen here playing Saturday. The festival offered a huge range of jazz styles: vintage, swing, big band, zydeco, blues, gypsy, stride, boogie-woogie, cabaret, folk, Western, ragtime, contemporary and more. Highlights included dueling pianos and the “Hall of Fame Legends” series during which attendees learned about the roots of the genre.
All That Jazz
Joey Thyne
Reporter
