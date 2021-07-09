The twentieth season of Ketch’em Alive rolled on Tuesday evening with a performance from Portland pop duo Strange Hotels, pictured above, at Forest Service Park downtown.
This week marked the fourth show of the free summer series—which means there are five left to catch this year.
We Are Stardust, a Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young tribute act, takes the stage on July 13. Then come the Opskamatrists on July 20, followed by a two-band bill of the Blue Flames and the Hurdy Gurdy Girls on July 27. Brad Parson’s Band tunes up on Aug. 3, before Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters wrap the shows on Aug. 10.
All shows begin at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In