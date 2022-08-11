Alasdair Neale to give sneak peak behind the scenes of the Sun Valley Music Festival

Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
For his newest installment of “Upbeat,” Sun Valley Music Festival director Alasdair Neale will talk with Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts and Grammy-nominated composer and pianist Gabriela Lena Frank. They each have pieces that will be played at this year’s festival.
Education has always been an integral part of the Sun Valley Music Festival. This year marked the 25th anniversary of its summer programs for grades 2-12 with renowned musicians.
However, SVMF’s education reaches past the Sun Valley Pavilion. Friday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m., SVMF’s beloved Music Director Alasdair Neale returns with his lecture series “Upbeat with Alasdair” at The Community Library.
“Education at any level is really important for any arts organization,” Neale told the Idaho Mountain Express previously. “That means all ages from 8 to 80.”
This time around, he brings two very special guest composers. Pulitzer Prize-winning Kevin Puts and Grammy-nominated Gabriela Lena Frank will discuss their creative process and musical influences. Each have compositions that will be showcased at the music festival Saturday, Aug. 13.
This speaking engagement will shine light on contemporary composers continuing to push the art form forward.
“We’re not museums—don’t forget, Beethoven was new music once,” Neale said.
Martha Williams is the Programs and Education Director at The Community Library.
“The ‘Upbeat’ programs are always meaningful ways to bring our community deeper into the great work of the SVMF,” Williams said. “This summer’s edition, with two guest composers whose work will be performed, will be especially meaningful: Kevin Puts because of his second work commissioned for our valley, and Gabriela Lena Frank because of her musical exploration of her Peruvian, Chinese, Lithuanian and Jewish heritage and how her music brings so many people of differing backgrounds into classical music.”
Puts’ operas, symphonies and concertos have been performed and recorded by world class orchestras and soloists throughout the world. These works have garnered awards and critical praise, dubbing him one of the most important composers of his generation.
This year is not the first time Puts has worked with SVMF. Back in 2008, organizers commissioned his piece “Hymn to the Sun” for the opening of the Sun Valley Pavilion. SVMF also commissioned his latest concerto “Contact” featuring string trio “Time for Three.”
“I collaborated perhaps more closely than ever before in my career to create music tailored to the group’s unique style of performance—one which combines dazzling virtuosity, spontaneity, singing, all manner of string techniques and an infectious joy for music itself,” Puts said.
Recently, the Washington Post named Gabriela Lena Frank one of the 35 most important women composers in history. She blends folk music from all over the world, commissioned across the globe. Her work in the humanities has been just as important as her work in music, receiving honors from the United States and Latin Recording Academies and a 25th-anniversary Heinz Award. The SVMF concert on Aug. 13 will open with her “Three Latin American Dances for Orchestra.”
After the talk there will be a Q&A session for in-person attendees.
“I always find when I open up for Q&A in Sun Valley, there’s an endless supply of intelligent and perceptive questions, so I get a lot out of it as well,” Neale said previously to the Idaho Mountain Express.
The hour-long talk may be enjoyed in person at The Community Library lecture hall or by live broadcast on the festival’s website (svmusicfestival.org) and YouTube channel (youtube.com/c/SunValleyMusicFestival). Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and the presentation begins at 11 a.m.
Reservations are required to attend in person and can be made online at svmusicfestival.org or by contacting the Sun Valley Music Festival office at info@svmusicfestival.org or 208-622-5607. Capacity is unlimited for the online broadcast, and reservations are not required to watch online. ￼
