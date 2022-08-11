Alasdair Neale to give sneak peak behind the scenes of the Sun Valley Music Festival

For his newest installment of “Upbeat,” Sun Valley Music Festival director Alasdair Neale will talk with Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts and Grammy-nominated composer and pianist Gabriela Lena Frank. They each have pieces that will be played at this year’s festival.

 Courtesy photos

Education has always been an integral part of the Sun Valley Music Festival. This year marked the 25th anniversary of its summer programs for grades 2-12 with renowned musicians.

However, SVMF’s education reaches past the Sun Valley Pavilion. Friday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m., SVMF’s beloved Music Director Alasdair Neale returns with his lecture series “Upbeat with Alasdair” at The Community Library.

“Education at any level is really important for any arts organization,” Neale told the Idaho Mountain Express previously. “That means all ages from 8 to 80.”



