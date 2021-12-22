Ever wonder what goes on behind the scenes of the Sun Valley Music Festival? Or how a conductor prepares for a performance?
There are few better to ask than SVMF Music Director Alasdair Neale.
Neale brings his Upbeat lecture series back to The Community Library on Jan. 5 with the new presentation “What Does a Conductor Do, Anyway?”
In past years, Neale focused on specific pieces of music for Upbeat. This time around, he will delve into the mechanics of conducting, demonstrating gestures and beat patterns.
“It’s slightly more theatrical than it might normally be,” Neale said. “This is a different facet of the world of classical music.”
In Neale’s experience, most of conductors’ work happens before they step foot onstage.
“It’s important for a conductor to have that kind of animal instinct for the moment in the performance, but so much work happens in rehearsal,” Neale said.
Or, in Neale’s case, well before that.
“The biggest amount of work goes into not actually the amount of hours you spend with the orchestra, but the amount of hours you spend on your own beforehand, studying like an actor learning their lines before the cast gets together,” Neale said.
He says he needs to achieve good chemistry with his musicians for everyone to perform well.
“It’s vital that there be mutual respect between conductor and orchestra,” he said. “It’s very hard to achieve good performances if people’s hearts aren’t in it.”
For any aspiring conductors, Neale’s advice is simple: Study, study and then study some more.
“There’s no substitute for knowledge,” he said. “An orchestra will be able to sense very quickly if the conductor hasn’t done their homework.”
Neale says it’s never too soon to start. Just the nuts and bolts of reading a score takes a long time.
“Be prepared to be committed in the long term,” he said. “It’s an endless process of accumulating knowledge.”
While growing up, wanting to conduct and wanting to be a conductor were two separate things in his mind.
“I was never somebody...to have a big master plan about what I was looking for in my life,” Neale said. “I just went from one thing to another. Gradually, the picture jelled.”
He first conducted at age 14 when the opportunity fell in his lap. By the time he was a senior in college, he realized that was what he wanted to do with his life.
A Q&A will follow the speaking engagement.
“I always find when I open up for Q&A in Sun Valley, there’s an endless supply of intelligent and perceptive questions, so I get a lot out of it as well,” Neale said.
As with most SVMF events, Upbeat is free to attend. He says Sun Valley is a curious community of people who need stimulation.
“Education at any level is really important for any arts organization,” Neale said. “That means all ages from 8 to 80.”
Though he said he couldn’t go into much detail, he is very much looking forward to the forthcoming Sun Valley Music Festival season.
“As in previous seasons,” he said, “we have a really great mixture of some stellar soloists, some fantastic orchestral repertoire and the magic that’s in the air when the orchestra takes the stage.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In