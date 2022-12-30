Alasdair Neale brings 'Spring' early

These days, the worst music can do is inspire a few snarky tweets. A century ago, music had the power to start a riot.
When Igor Stravinsky premiered the ballet “The Rite of Spring’’ in 1913 Paris, controversy erupted. Arguments between polarizing opinions became so heated the dancers couldn’t hear the orchestra. Stravinsky’s music and Vaslav Nijinsky’s choreography was so subversive it was dubbed as the first instance of modernism in music.
Who better to explore this landmark piece than Alasdair Neale? Sun Valley Music Festival’s music director will discuss both the innovation and beauty of “The Rite of Spring.” This latest installment of the Festival’s educational series “Upbeat” comes to The Community Library Wednesday, Jan. 4, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
