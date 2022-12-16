Alan Pasqua takes center stage

Growing up on the east coast, Alan Pasqua watched his jazz idols driving taxis.
“I knew I wanted music to be my life and my career, but I also didn’t want to have to go through a lot of financial scuffle,” Paqua said.
Sight unseen, he moved to Los Angeles.
“I started a bizarre, varied, strange and interesting career in pop and rock as a studio musician and composer,” Pasqua said.
For years, he served others’ visions. He played piano on Eddie Money’s first couple albums, including hits like “Two Tickets to Paradise.” He learned early on to play the song in front of him.
“It didn’t matter that I knew all this very difficult and complicated and complex jazz harmony if that wasn’t appropriate for the song,” Pasqua said. “I didn’t need to prove a point. Knowledge is power, and if you use it correctly, it can serve you well.”
That power took him on the road with legends like Bob Dylan. (“They never told me what to play, but they just made really interesting suggestions,” Pasqua said.) He has even scored films with an 80-piece orchestra.
“It’s not enough to be a great musician, you have to be a composer as well,” Pasqua would later tell his students. “You have to write, not only because it opens up a secondary income stream, but the craft of composing helps you crystallize your sound, your musical voice.”
He enjoyed writing for the screen.
“Music takes a secondary backseat to the picture—it’s not supposed to be the star of the show,” Pasqua said. “It was a puzzle. It’s like mathematics in a way. You have to fit the creative theme or two or three. Then you have to fit them into these fixed length of film.”
His claim to fame in the film industry was his work on the Adam Sandler comedy “The Waterboy.”
“I like Adam very much and he would probably agree with me that’s one of the dumbest movies ever made,” Pasqua laughed.
He made a good living for himself, but he wasn’t happy.
“Something was missing,” Pasqua said. “We need to go back and feed the soul.”
That’s why he started the Alan Pasqua Trio.
With his trio, Pasqua’s gentle touch on the piano fills the listener with an ineffable sense of yearning. The mind wanders to lost loves, forgotten youth, years spent daydreaming and all that could have been. Nostalgia can be like a rose bush—gorgeous and prickly all once. Just as the listener feels safe in a daze, Pasqua wakes them up with an unexpected tonal shift, propelled in a new trajectory.
The Alan Pasqua Trio will perform at The Argyros Saturday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m.
“This trio has absolutely no ego, it’s zero,” Pasqua said. “Everybody is there for the sake of the music, not for marquee value. I’m always really just so happy and fortunate to be able to play music with these two guys.”
He became fascinated with the idea of jazz trios at a young age watching Bill Evans. The pianist played classical, the bassist defied four quarter notes to a measure and the drumming sounded almost futuristic.
“There was this incredible conversation amongst the musicians,” Pasqua said. “They were all soloing together at the same time, yet no one was soloing. You needed all three components to make a complete musical sentence.”
Pasqua has played next to bassist Darek Oles for about 20 years.
“He has a really organic approach to music. His intonation is absolutely perfect,” Pasqua said. “He gets a big, beautiful sound on the bass.”
Pasqua compared Oles to a timpanist in an orchestra, making the whole low end vibrate.
“I love him. He’s also a really great composer, a lovely man,” Pasqua said. “He’s my sidekick.”
Joe LaBarbera plays drums in the trio.
“He’s very hard to pin down,” Pasqua said. “He’s got a lot of tradition in his playing, but he also brings a really modern sensibility to it, an exuberance, an incredible amount of energy and joy. It’s just a really wonderful combination.”
Pasqua’s grandfather built pianos at the Aeolian Company. Pasqua’s father played bass. As a kid, of course, he wanted to play drums. But his father made a deal with him. If Alan first learned how to read music, he would allow Alan to play drums.
“I started playing piano and never really looked back,” Pasqua said. “Now, I’ve had the great fortune of playing with a lot of great drummers. So, I got my cake and could eat it too.”
In his youth, Pasqua’s parents brought him to Steel Pier in Atlantic City. The Buddy Rich Big Band was performing. Pasqua’s jaw dropped.
“I never heard anything like it in my life. It had so much energy and fury. It sounded so great. I was hooked,” Pasqua said. “It was my first love.”
In college, he studied piano with Jaki Byard, arranging with Thad Jones and theory and harmony with George Russell.
“This amazing trinity of genius mentors took me under their wings and nourished me,” Pasqua said.
For two decades, he has been a professor of Jazz Studies at USC Thornton School of Music. Teaching, he said, has strengthened his skills on the bench.
“You really have to think about how to articulate this intangible thing that’s just floating around in the air and give it some substance and meaning.”
Alumni of his classroom include Gerald Clayton, Taylor Eigsti, Tigran Himasyan and Louis Cole.
“I’ve had over 20 years of some of the very best young musicians and also really nice kids,” Pasqua said. “It’s a nonstop parade over there... These amazing young kids bring so much energy and talent.”
At times, he’ll look at his fellow faculty members and he’ll wonder aloud, “Were we this good when we were their age?”
“We all say there’s no way we were. The level of skill has gone up exponentially,” Pasqua said. “But there’s no substitute for being old and having the experience.”
Soon, he plans to retire. He will focus on his hobbies, like photographing birds. He wants to return to Ketchum to fly fish.
“There’s a lot of rhythm involved in fly fishing. Also, if you have any tension fly fishing, you’re not going to catch a damn thing,” Pasqua said. “If you’re performing music and you’ve just heard something and you want to react to it, but there’s tension in your body, it’s not going to be a successful exchange of energy.”
Recently, he went to the Spotify studios to play a Steinway that recorded all his movements on the piano via laser.
“I was a skeptic about it when they first introduced it,” Pasqua said.
After trying it out, he watched in amazement as the piano played it back identically. Later this month, a performance of his will be transmitted to pianos across America and in Europe.
“I’ll be in like 50 states and seven countries at once playing,” Pasqua said—a far cry from his grandfather walking eight miles each way to make player pianos. ￼
