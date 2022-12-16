Alan Pasqua takes center stage

The Alan Pasqua Trio will perform at The Argyros Saturday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of Alan Pasqua

Growing up on the east coast, Alan Pasqua watched his jazz idols driving taxis.

“I knew I wanted music to be my life and my career, but I also didn’t want to have to go through a lot of financial scuffle,” Paqua said.

Sight unseen, he moved to Los Angeles.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments