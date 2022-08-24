Field Daze will return this week

Lila Claghorn and R.L. Rowsey perform “Broadway and Beyond” during Field Daze 2021.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

In 2021, Field Daze brought artists from across the country. This year, co-founders Lila Claghorn and Cathy Reinheimer return their focus to the deep well of local talent.

The third annual Al Fresco Cabaret is on Aug. 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. Pop songs, ballads, oldies and Broadway hits will fill the summer night air. Vocalists Claghorn, Andrew Alburger, John Mauldin, Hannah Nye and Melodie Taylor-Mauldin will perform.

“Music is a universal language and the medicine that we all needed three years ago,” Claghorn said. “Now music gets to be a catalyst for memory or joy or sadness. It wraps you up or lets you breath when you need it most ... There is nothing more powerful than music, getting lost in a song or sharing a moment in time with the audience.”

