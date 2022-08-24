In 2021, Field Daze brought artists from across the country. This year, co-founders Lila Claghorn and Cathy Reinheimer return their focus to the deep well of local talent.
The third annual Al Fresco Cabaret is on Aug. 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. Pop songs, ballads, oldies and Broadway hits will fill the summer night air. Vocalists Claghorn, Andrew Alburger, John Mauldin, Hannah Nye and Melodie Taylor-Mauldin will perform.
“Music is a universal language and the medicine that we all needed three years ago,” Claghorn said. “Now music gets to be a catalyst for memory or joy or sadness. It wraps you up or lets you breath when you need it most ... There is nothing more powerful than music, getting lost in a song or sharing a moment in time with the audience.”
Beloved maestro RL Rowsey will return to the helm.
“Anytime you can turn off the noise of the world for a few minutes or more, it’s good for the soul,” Rowsey said. “The chance to work with our great local talent, my friends, while sharing their gifts with the community is just perfect. 2022 is the summer of ‘get outside and celebrate.’”
This year, Field Daze will take place at Festival Meadow at the entrance to Sun Valley.
“Getting to work with both the city of Ketchum and then the city of Sun Valley has been such a joy,” Claghorn said.
They will create the same homey atmosphere as Reinheimer Ranch.
“We hope that Field Daze provides a much-needed return to the “old days” of Valley summer entertainment: affordable, open air, casual and intimate, with many, familiar and mostly local talents, who give from their hearts to bring the community together for connection and fun,” Reinheimer said.
Patrons are encouraged to bring their own picnics. Warfield Distillery and Wood Fire Pizza will bring food trucks there.
“We will begin the evening by taking a moment to celebrate and pay tribute to those individuals and businesses who have uplifted the Valley and helped to bring sparkle and stability to our beloved home,” Claghorn said.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with parking available at the church. Tickets are available online at www.fielddazesunvalley.org and at the door.
“There’s nothing in our community quite like Field Daze, and the fact that it grew and succeeded in such a challenging time is a testament to how needed and enjoyed it is,” Claghorn said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In