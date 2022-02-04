Ain't no mountain high enough: Banff comes to Ketchum

In 1976, a group came together in Banff, the second highest elevation community in Canada, to organize a film festival focusing on mountains.
Today, they tour the world.
This weekend, the Banff Film Festival World Tour stops at the Argyros in Ketchum, offering three unique nights of short films.
Each year, the festival receives around 400 submissions. The top 80 films are selected by a committee for the nine-day festival in Banff itself. From these, the tour team selects about 35-40 films that are licensed to screen around the world. These films are compiled into two-hour programs.
“We work to curate balanced programs that cover diverse themes and topics including (but not limited to) overcoming obstacles, environmentalism, achieving goals, artistic endeavors, and Indigenous stories,” the World Tour team wrote in a statement. “Ultimately our films serve to tell stories of those who love the outdoors and love the mountains.”
This year, “Precious Leader Woman” won the audience award at the flagship festival. It follows world-champion snowboarder Spencer O’Brien reconnecting with her indigenous roots as she battles health issues.
Growing up in Australia, Cassie De Colling, director of “Precious Leader Woman” would go to the Banff Mountain Film Festival tour as a teenager with her friends.
“It really opened up my eyes to other places, cultures and sports in the world,” she said.
It also ignited her passion to become an adventure and wildlife filmmaker.
“Over the years, it sort of strangely manifested into making this documentary,” De Colling said. “This is like a childhood dream come true.”
O’Brien was expected to take the gold in the 2014 Olympics. But when she arrived to Sochi, she couldn’t walk. Only 24 at the time, she was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis in secret. De Colling didn’t know anything about the disease before starting this project.
“It can happen to anyone,” De Colling said.
“Precious Leader Woman” traces O’Brien’s recovery. De Colling gave O’Brien a budget and a film crew to go battle the elements and capture the adrenaline and glory of backcountry skiing. Meanwhile De Colling shot interviews of people involved in O’Brien’s story, piecing together the puzzle of the plot.
“I really wanted to make sure there was a strong balance between the narrative as well as highlighting the sport of competitive snowboarding,” De Colling said.
In exploring O’Brien’s roots, the film also examines colonialism in Canada. De Colling followed O’Brien to her remote village in British Columbia where she was given the name “Precious Leader Woman” by the people of Haida Gwaii. When one of the elders sang a song to her, the crew teared up.
“It was so powerful and moving,” De Colling said.
She hopes people who see the film are inspired.
“I care a lot about visibility for women and marginalized groups,” De Colling said. “I want to do what I can when I can to help more precious women to come.”
Here is the full program of the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour at the Argyros.
FRIDAY
A Dog’s Tale — Follow this canine as it explores forest trails.
Can’t Beat This Place For Fun — Learn about Fretwater Boatworks, an authentic wooden dory boat crafting shop.
Precious Leader Woman
Jump to Zero — This movie has it all: base jumping, female empowerment and carbon-footprint reduction. What more could you ask for?
Inside — A Hole New Ski Experience — Tired of the same old ski movie? Watch these skiers take on a spectacular cave in Slovenia.
Reel Rock 15: Action Directe — French legend Melissa Le Neve challenges herself to one of the most hallowed climbing routes on the planet.
Breaking Trail — Emily Ford forms a special friendship with her sled dog Diggins as she spends 69 frigid days becoming the first woman to thru-hike the 1180-mile Ice Age Trail in winter.
SATURDAY
Follow the Light — Three cyclists travel across the kaleidoscopic backdrop of Turkey.
Finally — French freeskiing wunderkind Ben Buratti returns to his home mountain of La Clusaz.
Bear-Like — Want to experience grizzly bears up close, but terrified to get near them? Then, this short film is just for you.
If you Give a Beach a Bottle — Max Romey ventures to an isolated Alaskan beach looking for marine debris.
Dream Mountain — Mountain guide Pasang Lhamu Sherpa Akita decides to take a chance on herself.
Em — Emilie Pellerin takes on La Zebree, a stunning 5.14 overhanging crack in Quebec.
My Midsummer Morning — Fall in love with the scenery and atmosphere of Spain.
SUNDAY
Never in the Way — Bike messenger Nico Deportago-Cabrere navigates his way through the hustle and bustle of Chicago.
Always Higher — Lysanne Richard, one of the world’s best international competition high divers, must make decisions on the next stage of her life as she approaches middle age.
A Foreign Native — A professional skier must grapple with COVID and military activity in Iran.
Markus Eder’s The Ultimate Run — Markus Eder combines every powder turn, every rail, every cliff drop, every comp run and every kicker in one “Ultimate Run.”
Izembek — Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Gerrit Vyn documents the wildlife of Alaska’s Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.
Reel Rock 15: Deep Roots — This film has a series of vignettes on people, places, families and climbing in the Yosemite valley ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In