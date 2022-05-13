Aging like a fine wine: SVMoA announces return of Auction

The Wine Auction is one of Sun Valley’s most iconic events. Returning for its 41st rendition this summer, the Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) will offer experiences online July 6–22 and in-person July 20-22, allowing people to bid on world-class wine while raising funds for local arts education.
Wine Auction Director Peter Burke has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.
“The Sun Valley Wine Auction is a celebration of the impact arts and education have had on the vitality of this community,” Burke said.
The Sun Valley Wine Auction provides half the annual operating budget for The Museum. Proceeds provide scholarships for arts programming to 4,000 K–12 students annually.
Sun Valley Community School teacher Kevin Wade is a former SVMoA scholarship recipient.
“SVMoA scholarships have made the difference for some students being able to attend a high-level summer program,” Wade said.
Supporters can make a paddle-raise donation any time—at any level—at sunvalleywineauction.org.
Registration for the online auction opens July 5 at 10 a.m. Curated wine lots, one-of-a-kind travel experiences and much more are up for grabs.
On Wednesday, July 20, Dinners with the Vintners will span luxurious private homes across town.
Thursday, July 21, brings the Picnic, Live Auction & Concert at the scenic Trail Creek Cabin. Enjoy foods and live music from the MarchFourth Marching Band.
The River Ranch Wine Walk comes on Friday, July 22. Make your own scavenger hunt through the backyard gardens of three riverfront properties as you try wine from Napa, Sonoma, Willamette and Walla Walla. Sun Valley Culinary Institute will provide food pairings. Atkinsons’ Market will provide charcuterie. There will even be lawn games to enjoy.
Ticket packages range from $500-$3,200.
Wine Auction co-chair Ron Greenspan is grateful for all the support.
“We hope to produce a fun, educational and unique experience for our guests,” Greenspan said. “We invite you to enjoy the unspoiled outdoors of our beautiful surroundings, the enhanced culinary and educational components of this year’s Wine Auction, and the artisanal products of our treasured vintners … as well as the incredible friendliness of our community.”
For questions contact Peter Burke at pburke@svmoa.org or 208-726-9491 ext. 115. ￼
