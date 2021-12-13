Renowned violinist Jennifer Koh will curate the Sun Valley Music Festival's Winter Season, which runs from Feb. 24-26 at the Argyros, the festival recently announced.
Admission is free for all winter shows.
The pieces range from classics to ground-breaking new works, according to the announcement. The Music Festival will take advantage of the Argyros’s pristine acoustic technology, perfect for the rich, orchestral sound.
Koh has premiered over 100 pieces specifically composed for her, she states on her website. During the pandemic, Koh started the initiative titled “Alone Together,” supporting 20 established and 20 emerging composers to create 40 short "microworks" for the solo violin. Selections from the project will be performed during the Winter Season concerts.
Grammy-nominated jazz pianist, MacArthur Fellow and frequent collaborator Vijay Iyer will join Koh and other Festival musicians onstage. Iyer’s influences range from the rhythmic traditions of South Asia and West Africa to jazz legends like Duke Ellington and Thelonious Monk.
The music runs the gamut, from Bach to improvisation on the spot. Performances will range from solo to duet to quartet, concluding with Koh joining seven Festival musicians in Mendelssohn’s "Octet for Strings."
SVMF Music Director Alasdair Neale is delighted to have Koh back.
“These influential artists will bring their joyful spirit of innovation to the Argyros, working with several of our musicians to create a unique program in keeping with the creative spirit of the Festival's previous Winter seasons," Neale said.
The Winter Season concerts begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 25, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Feb. 26. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance. Concerts last about two hours and include two 15-minute intermissions. Repertoire is the same for each performance; specific pieces will be announced at the concert.
Admission is free, but space is limited. Reservations are required. Reserved seats are limited to two seats per household for one performance. Reservations for the public begin Thursday, Feb. 3, at 9am. Festival donors of $6,000 and up may make reservations beginning Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 9 a.m.. Reservation instructions and attendance protocols will be released mid-January.
