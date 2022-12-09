Carolers

Carolers perform in The Sun Valley Village.

 Express file photo

This time of year, curmudgeons come out of the woodwork. Cynics, bellyachers, contrarians. Whatever you want to call them, they love to spoil other’s holiday cheer.

We all know the famous Christmas antiheroes—the titular Grinch, who stole Christmas. Scrooge McDuck. The cunning German terrorist Hans Gruber. (Yes, “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie. I will not be reading the comments.)

These killjoys are hiding among us. A line gets drawn in the snow between the hopeful and the haters.

