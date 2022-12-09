This time of year, curmudgeons come out of the woodwork. Cynics, bellyachers, contrarians. Whatever you want to call them, they love to spoil other’s holiday cheer.
We all know the famous Christmas antiheroes—the titular Grinch, who stole Christmas. Scrooge McDuck. The cunning German terrorist Hans Gruber. (Yes, “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie. I will not be reading the comments.)
These killjoys are hiding among us. A line gets drawn in the snow between the hopeful and the haters.
Many things enrage these party poopers: festive wreaths, sugar cookies, inflatable Santas. But there is no greater point of contention than Holiday music. As soon as sleigh bells and carolers tickle the air, so follow the gripes.
Thankfully, the Wood River Valley has holiday concerts galore.
Caritas Chorale will present “A Caritas Christmas Concert” on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in the Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater.
Wood River Orchestra will have its annual holiday concert at the Church of the Big Wood on Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.
Sun Valley will host its Classic Christmas Concert in the Opera House Dec. 15-16 at 7 p.m.
Holiday music has something for everyone. There is pop perfection of Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” the inescapable ubiquity of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” the timeless production of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” the blue collar spirit of Bruce Springsteen’s “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” the prepubescent of wonder of Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe,” the melancholy of Elvis’ “Blue Christmas,” the well-intentioned condescension of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” and the Catholic guilt of “Angels We Have Heard on High.”
The umbrella term covers a wide range of sonics and themes—sometimes even in the same band. Paul McCartney made the saccharine “Wonderful Christmastime” and John Lennon made the protest anthem “Happy Xmas (War is Over).”
Often our feelings on holiday music are related to our memories of family. As a kid, when we put up decorations, my mom played “Garth Brooks & the Magic of Christmas.” That CD went triple platinum in the Thyne household. We listened to it so many times it eventually no longer sounded like music, just the cheery ramblings of a man with a goatee and a cowboy hat. Still, whenever I heard that Tulsa Tenor belt out “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” I knew it was time to get in the holiday spirit.
But I couldn’t shake the question: Why do people hate holiday music so much? And why are they so wrong? I went on a quest for answers, asking the music experts of the Wood River Valley.
Megan Mahoney runs an a capella group that will perform at the Sun Valley Tree Lighting on Dec. 17.
“Christmas music is my favorite to sing and arrange,” Mahoney said. “The crunchy jazz chords that flow into beautifully resolved endings that ring out are delicious to a singer.”
Recently, she taught a lesson on holiday music to her Sun Valley Community School students.
“Holiday music is the only genre of music that rises and falls consistently on the charts over the course of the year, year after year, with no fail,” Mahoney said. “Additionally, it’s one of the only genres of music that is made up of so many different genres, everything from hymns to jazz to country, that all sit under the larger heading ‘Christmas Music.’ Christmas Music is one of the more challenging genres of music to break into, as listeners tend to go back to their old favorites.”
Richard Stahl is the president of the Caritas Chorale.
“Christmas is music. It is traditional carols, it is magnificent oratorios such as ‘The Messiah.’ Music is the glue that anchors our memories of Christmases past,” Stahl said. “The best Christmas music tells the stories of Christmas: ‘Joy to the world, the Lord has come’; ‘I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day’; and ‘Silent Night, Holy Night.’”
Singer/songwriter Kevin Ware will perform at the Limelight Lounge for free every Thursday during the winter season. Christmas is his favorite time of year.
“There’s something timeless and nostalgic,” he said. “The tradition of setting up the tree while listening to Bing Crosby’s Christmas music, sipping eggnog and simply being with family creates a whimsical energy unlike no other.”
If you ask nicely, he may even perform “Let it Snow.”
“We live in such a winter wonderland that I can’t see why anyone would be opposed to Christmas music,” Ware said. “The music sets the tone for a magical existence in which we can forget about the daily grind of deadlines.”
Yanna Lantz is currently directing The Spot Young Company’s lovely production of “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Check it out this weekend. One album she returns to each year at this time is “RAS Records Presents: A Reggae Christmas” (1984).
“The holidays are filled with traditions, and in my family this was the CD we played during festivities at our home,” Lantz said. “I haven’t been able to be with my immediate family for the holidays in a very long time, and this album fills me with nostalgia and memories. I’m welling up just now thinking about it.”
James Tautkus, singer of the local favorite country-rock band Pisten Bullys, hopes to write his own Christmas song one day. His current favorite is The Band’s “Christmas Must Be Tonight.”
He doesn’t understand how holiday music can annoy people.
“I would argue maybe those same folks don’t even like music or connect with it, in general,” Tautkus said. “It’s powerful. It helps us through the tough times and supports the good times.”
Max Stimac teaches choir at Wood River High School.
“The reason some people don’t enjoy holiday music is that they start hearing it in the stores as early as October,” Stimac said.
Many artists believe it is important to set healthy boundaries with Christmas music. Hilarie Neely is the director of the Footlight Dance Center.
“Starting them before Thanksgiving kills the spirit too much,” Neely said.
Patrick Herb, band director at Wood River High School, loves the brass, organ and choir music performed in churches on Christmas Eve. The Wood River High School band director has confronted the Grinches of the world.
“I totally understand how the repetition of it can drive some people nuts,” Herb said. “I once had a nicely wrapped tuna fish on rye thrown at me while busking at the 59th Street station off the 1 train in NYC.”
Alex Hegewald, who performs as DJ Funkhauzen, has a theory as to why people may become Scroogified.
“With the joy of the holidays, it can bring on a lot of stress for people,” Hegewald said. “Family, presents, get-togethers can be a lot on top of work, school and life in general. Maybe it just rubs some people the wrong way.”
Not all Wood River Valley musicians are keen on holiday music. Andrew Sheppard, the rocker who represented Idaho in “American Song Contest,” is not a fan.
“Christmas songs are just recycled for decades as a cash cow for people to make money ... It’s just as familiar as someone snapping their fingers,” Sheppard said. “There are better Halloween songs than Christmas songs because they don’t tie into religious beliefs and consumerism.”
Local mandolin shredder Greg Schochet admits its not inherently bad. He even enjoys “Cool Yule” by Louis Armstrong.
“Some of the standards are badass jazz and pop tunes written by highly accomplished writers from the Tin Pan Alley tradition,” Schochet said. “That being said, the constant onslaught of smarmy holiday cheer forced on us from the grocery store to the gas pumps is nothing short of noise pollution.”
Trevor Green plays world-folk music, specializing in the didgeridoo.
“There is no denying that holiday music knocks on the door of the human psyche in a very unique way,” Green said. “Holiday music can easily paint a picture by combining imagery of a dark and cold winter with the comfort and warmth of being with those you love. Who doesn’t like sitting by a cozy fire with loved ones while the snow is falling in the woods outside?”
His favorite is the simple, melodic “Christmas Time is Here” from Peanuts. In an instance of tragic irony, Lee Mendelson, who wrote the song, passed away on Christmas Day.
“The Bah-humbug thing is real for many,” Green said. “Perhaps that stems more from the discomfort of getting cozy with those warm and fuzzy feelings. Beyond that, I do recognize that it also has the ability to bring back memories, and sometimes memories aren’t always a place we want to visit.”
Maybe the Grinches and the Scrooges and the Grubers of the world are not curmudgeons at all. Maybe holiday music just brings up pain from Christmases past.
For Tess Makena, company manager of the Liberty Theatre, whether or not she likes the music depends where she’s at in life. For her, this time of year is the definition of bittersweet.
“I’ve lost grandparents to cancer and accidents, lost my home to a fire and spent the holidays alone after my marriage ended in Decembers past,” Makena said. “I’ve also fallen in love, felt the warm embrace of friends and family and experienced life changing happiness in Decembers past. That’s life, right? Equal parts joy and sadness.”
Her favorite Christmas song is from the Muppet Christmas Carol: “With an open heart that is wide awake, I do make this promise: Every breath I take will be used now to sing your praise and to beg you to share my days. With a loving guarantee that, even if we part, I will hold you close with a thankful heart.”
I suppose true holiday spirit is supporting your friends in whatever they need, even if that’s giving them space or just sitting with them in complete silence.
For what it’s worth, I still think holiday music rocks. ￼
