"A River Runs Through" the Community Library this winter

With their annual Winter Read, the Community Library’s Jenny Emery-Davidson and Martha Williams ask a simple question: What does it mean to be a community?
“How is it that we talk to each other?” said Emery-Davidson, the library’s executive director. “How is it that we share stories?
“Reading a book together, I think, is one of the most powerful ways we can establish a common ground even when we’re coming from lots of different perspectives.”
2022’s Winter Read is “A River Runs Through It” by Norman Maclean. The Community Library hosts a zoom event Monday, Jan. 31, kicking off a month and a half of discussions and speakers on complementary texts.
“A book gains texture and dimensions when you hear how other people have read it and interpreted it,” Emery-Davidson said. “It amplifies that wonderful solo experience of reading by giving you insight into how other minds have explored that same imaginative terrain.”
Each year, the Community Library tackles a large theme with their Winter Read selection: immigration, systemic racism, etc. This time around, it wanted to explore the environment—specifically rivers and the communities around them.
“How is it that a river can bring out, at times, the best versions of ourselves?” Emery-Davidson said. “And when can it bring out the most destructive human impulses as well?”
First published in 1976, “A River Runs Through It” tells the story of two brothers by the Big Blackfoot River near Missoula, Montana. The strengths and limitations of their relationship are revealed through their fly fishing.
“It’s a story of brotherhood,” Emery-Davidson said. “It’s a story of family relationships as they are influenced by a relationship to a place.”
She also believes the novella has some of the most beautiful opening and closing passages in all of literature.
“I have now read it several times and upon each reading it is something totally new to me,” said Williams, The Community Library’s programs and education manager. “I think people will relate in ways we don’t expect yet.”
Immediately, they drew connections to the Big Wood River—and our local relationship to the natural world.
“Let’s think about our relationship to the river here as we’re navigating a time of extended drought and also how the river has shaped our community,” Emery-Davidson said.
Accessibility is key to the Winter Read
While Maclean’s book is meant for adults, Emery-Davidson said it was selected in part because it can reach a wide audience. The novella is only about a hundred pages, accommodating anyone with a hectic schedule. And all books chosen for the Winter Read are available in both English and Spanish, with an event entirely in Spanish and translated into English.
The Community Library has stacks of “A River Runs Through It,” along with eBooks and audiobooks. Some participants treat the Winter Read as a college course, reading every complementary text. Others just come for one speaker. How you participate is up to you.
“It’s a buffet—people can select from as they choose,” Emery-Davidson said.
There will also be exhibits staged through town. The main exhibit, in the Community Library Foyer, is “Reel Legends: Fly-Fisherwomen of the Wood River Valley.” The Gold Mine stores will have “Historic River Photos.” The other libraries will also have exhibits.
For the Winter Read, the Community Library collaborates with the Hailey Public Library, the Bellevue Public Library and the Stanley Community Library.
“We share an overarching goal: wanting to support our community by sharing stories and by promoting literacy,” Emery-Davidson said.
Hailey Public Library Programs & Engagement Manager Kristin Fletcher said they were delighted when the Community Library invited them to join.
“Reading is vitally important, no matter what your age or interest, and each Winter Read invites us as a community to examine a compelling book from myriad angles,” Fletcher said.
Emery-Davidson believes we are fortunate to have so many different types of libraries in our little slice of rural Idaho.
“To put our collective resources together to get our community talking about a book I think is one of the most significant things we can do,” Emery-Davidson said. “We can more deeply experience the fullness of that exercise when multiple libraries, multiple communities in our corner of the world are participating.”
Wednesdays, Feb. 2-23, Emery-Davidson will lead discussion on Zoom at 4 p.m. about “A River Runs Through It” along with “Walden” and “Pilgrim at Tinker Creek.”
Stanley Community Library will host its “A River Runs Through It” discussion at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, Hailey Public Library on Feb. 28 and Bellevue Public Library March 8.
Without further ado, here is the full schedule for the 2022 Winter Read event series. Registration is required for all in-person/zoom events. Masks and proof of vaccination are also required for any in-person events.
January 31 - Kickoff Event - Vimeo
At this virtual kickoff event, the Community Library will discuss “A River Runs Through It,” the complementary texts and the speakers who will be visiting. Each of their local high school interns will speak and share what their project is.
February 2 - “Home Waters: A Chronicle of Family and a River” - Vimeo
John Maclean is Norman Maclean’s son as well as a writer himself. His book “Home Waters” details the true stories that inspired “A River Runs Through It.” He has also done work restoring the health of the Big Blackfoot river, which the Community Library wants to connect with the Big Wood.
“John recognizes, as his father did, that the novella drew a lot of attention to the Big Blackfoot river and brought a lot of people there,” Williams said. “They are aware how their creative work brought attention and some destructive attention to a river that they loved.”
February 8 - “Every Day the River Changes: Four Weeks Down the Magdalena” - Vimeo (English)/YouTube (Español)
Last year, Jordan Salama came out with a book about the Rio Magdalena in Colombia. This event is in Spanish but an English translation will be available.
“We also recognize that rivers are important globally, and there’s fascinating variation among them,” Emery-Davidson said. “We think that it’s an important dimension to the program to consider Latin America.”
February 10 - “The Science of Home: Connecting Rivers and Their Communities” - Hailey Public Library/Zoom
Hydrologist and Idaho State University professor Dr. Colden Baxter will present the scientific side of river health while connecting to the larger theme of the communities that surround them.
“How do we impact them?” Williams said. “How do they impact us?”
February 17 - “Nation Building Activities and Visions” - Vimeo (Registration required)
Sammy and Jessica Matsaw are members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe. They have developed an organization called River Newe, connecting youth of the Fort Hall reservation to tribal lands and cultural practices that are part of their heritage. A big part has been taking river trips to the middle fork of the Salmon.
Jessica is an educator and Sammy is a scientist.
“We’re excited to hear how different professional backgrounds ... understand the rivers of our region,” Emery-Davidson said.
February 24 - “Restoring Tributary Health to Stage Zero Restoration” - Vimeo (Registration required)
The Wood River Land Trust is bringing in Brian Cluer, a Fluvial Geomorphologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, to speak for the Community Library. He will investigate how the life of a river depends on the health of its tributaries, focusing mainly on the Big Wood River.
March 2 - “From the Source to the Sea” - Stanley Community Library/Zoom
Local rafter Bob Beckwith’s presentation will show the full length of a river ecosystem with an emphasis on the Salmon’s current navigability (or lack thereof.)
March 3 - “How Does Water Matter in the West?” - Vimeo (Registration required)
Heather Hansman is an author who focuses on environmental issues of the American west. For her book “Downriver,” she rafted all the Green River down to its junction with the Colorado.
“I think it is one of the clearest, crispest and most engaging explanations of how water works in the west that I’ve ever read,” Emery-Davidson said.
She probes how water is contested in the west, the demands we put on our rivers, water laws, agriculture and recreation.
“There’s a lot of meat to it, and it’s also highly readable because it’s her own personal adventure story too, rafting the river largely on her own,” Emery-Davidson said.
Her newest book “Powder Days” is getting a lot of attention in places like Sun Valley as it researches climate change in ski towns.
“On multiple levels, she is a great person to speak on this year’s winter read.”
There will be a closing event March 7-11. For more information, visit comlib.org.
