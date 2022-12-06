A picture's worth 256 colors - Brentano Haleen and the evolution of computer art

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 5-7 p.m. Chapter One will host a book-signing party for Haleen’s “From the Mind’s Eye to the Digital and Beyond” with food and drink.

 Photo courtesy of Brentano Haleen

Over a 50-year career, Brentano Haleen has designed abstract art with computers.

“I use the shapes to express my thoughts and feelings,” Haleen said.

In each work, he tries to use every color or their derivatives.

