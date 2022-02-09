Tenor Jonah Hoskins, 25, and his sister Soprano Mary Hoskins, 29, have previously tried to schedule a joint recital five times. Something always got in the way.
“Finally, we get it together in Sun Valley, Idaho,” Mary said.
Sun Valley Opera presents a Salon and Concert featuring the siblings this Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Argyros in Ketchum. The evening starts with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the show an hour later.
“It’s fun that we get to have a lot of freedom with the program,” Mary said.
Over the 70 minutes, they will try to recapture the semi-casual performances they hosted every Sunday with family and friends while they were still in school, pulling up whatever karaoke track they wanted.
“It’s a lot like that—but better, we hope,” Jonah said.
The repertoire ranges jazz standards, Broadway hits and epic opera arias. A Disney song may even find its way in there.
The duo always wanted to pursue music professionally. Together, they discovered their love of music while singing along in the back of their parents’ car on road trips. Everything changed when Jonah signed them both up for a summer opera course.
“We fell in love with opera,” Jonah said. “And, we were good at it.”
Very good.
In 2020, Jonah won the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions. Mary made it to the semi-finals. The competition, hosted by the largest opera house in the country, has auditions in nearly every state. More than 1,000 people apply each year, singing across seven months of qualifying eliminations. Sun Valley Opera president and co-founder Frank Meyer felt the tension as Jonah performed live with the Met orchestra at the finals.
“Imagine the nerves of an athlete at the Winter Olympics in the final event vying for the gold medal,” Meyer said. “Dreams can come true, especially with years of hard work.”
Living in Utah, the Hoskinses sometimes felt removed from the opera industry. The Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions helped them gain exposure—and, as a result, confidence.
“There are always experiences you have along the way that make you realize you’re good enough for the next step,” Jonah said.
Mary heads to the quarter-finals of the 2022 competition just a couple days after performing in Sun Valley.
Both under 30, the siblings draw on a range of influences—both classic and contemporary.
As a young singer, Jonah was inspired by Russian Soprano Anna Netrebko.
“She was so explosive onstage and really expressive with the way she did these roles,” Jonah said. “It made me realize that opera can be more than just good singing.”
Mary hopes to model her career after the late, great Maria Callas.
“She’s so herself,” Mary said. “She’s such an artist. She has a beautiful voice. It’s not always beautiful, though. But, it is always emotive.”
They also hope to be as giving as Joyce DiDonato.
“You see their soul when they sing,” Jonah said. “That’s something I would like to do.”
When recording an album, Jonah wants to emulate the precision and care fellow rising star Emily D’Angelo puts into her music.
“There’s a lot of young people in opera, and people don’t realize that,” Jonah said. “They think that people only 60 and older go to the opera.”
Mary believes those who don’t know much about opera should not dismiss it for the larger-than-life quality.
“It’s how our emotions feel,” Mary said. “When you’re having an emotion that’s so sad, opera puts that out there.”
Before performing, she mentally goes through the characters she portrays in each song and the emotions she has to get across. Jonah makes sure he can hit his highest note of the show.
To this day, opera singers perform without microphones. There is no reverb, no echo. The sound comes from the technique to soar over the orchestra. Whenever Mary attends an opera, she feels like she goes somewhere and comes back again.
“I feel like I always walk away with a little more insight into my life,” Mary said.
“Everyone should go see an opera live,” she added. “It’s a very different creature to actually be in the house and hear the voice than it is to just hear the soundtrack. There’s nothing between you and the singer.” ￼
