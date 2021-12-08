“A Christmas Carol” is a timeless tale with countless modern iterations over the past century—The Muppets, The Flintstones, Scrooge McDuck, Mr. Magoo. And who could forget Bill Murray in “Scrooged”?
This weekend, The Community Library puts their own spin on the classic with a live reading of “A Christmas Carol at the Library.” It follows two librarians stuck shelving books on Christmas Eve as they delve into the classic Charles Dickens story, spontaneously re-enacting it.
Matt Gorby plays the curmudgeon, Mr. Heaps.
“I play a lonely head librarian who is not sure what the true meaning of the holiday season is anymore,” Gorby said.
Ally Wepplo, a real-life librarian, plays the effervescent Miss Trilling, brimming with fun facts about “A Christmas Carol.”
“We all get excited to share something we’ve learned, and the library is just the place to do so,” Wepplo said.
The two characters bond over Ebenezer Scrooge’s story.
“It’s about the power of reading—of coming together to share ideas,” Wepplo said.
Trilling hopes the story can help relieve Heaps of his surly attitude.
“Life is precious, time is fleeting, and when the rubber hits the road it’s way more fun to be happy and loving than sad and ‘scroogy,’” Gorby said.
David Janeski directs this dramatic reading. Gorby and Wepplo will have scripts, but they will move around a small set and use props.
Each performer has the opportunity to play multiple characters.
“Every time I get to act in front of people is a dream come true,” Gorby said. “Since as long as I can remember, it’s what I’ve loved to do.”
This play was written by Amy Herzberg and Robert Ford, artistic directors at TheatreSquared, a company Fayetteville, Arkansas—the hometown of The Community Library’s Director of Programs and Education Martha Williams.
“They show how we can come together around story, how stories draw us in, and how stories reflect back on our own daily lives,” Williams said.
Herzberg and Ford first wrote a 12-person version to be performed at their local public library, and then adapted that into a two-person piece. They have been performing this for several years in Fayetteville, and The Community Library is the first performance outside of their own theatre and library.
The Friday performance takes place after The Community Library closes.
“There’s something magical about being in the library after hours,” Williams said.
There will be two performances: Friday, Dec. 10, at 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 11, at 3:00 p.m. People can attend in person at the John A. and Carole O. Moran Lecture Hall or live-stream it on Vimeo. Register at comlib.org. Attendees must show proof of vaccination.
