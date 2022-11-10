Over the past 11 years, Sawtooth Brewery has expanded from from 1,100 square feet in a hotel to 10,500 square feet over two facilities and a food truck.
However, Head Brewer and CEO Paul Holle says their original mission has stayed strong.
“We started to brew great beer locally and create a culture and community around beer in the Sun Valley area,” Holle said. “That comes out in everything from the comfort and relaxed feel of our pubs to our community events.”
This weekend, Sawtooth Brewery will host two celebrations to honor their 11th anniversary: Friday, Nov. 11, at the Hailey Taphouse and Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Ketchum Public House.
Each event starts at 4 p.m. There will be food, specials, merchandise, music and more.
The brewery will release its 11th Anniversary Cold IPA, a new style of IPA brewed at a lower temperature to give it a smooth, lager feel with a smooth hop profile. The Hailey Taphouse will have a new and expanded menu.
Holle sees these parties as a way to thank the community.
“It feel great to have established a solid base and be coming out of the last few years,” Holle said. “With the peak of slack upon us and the start of winter, we have a chance to enjoy the town.”
Without further ado, here are 11 fun facts for Sawtooth Brewery’s 11th Anniversary.
Holle was living and brewing out of a barn on Juniper Road in Sun Valley while preparing to open the brewery.
During peak season, Sawtooth Brewery employs over 50 staff.
While most of Sawtooth Brewery’s beer goes to Idaho, Montana and Utah, the company has distributed across the country and to Canada and Sweden.
Sawtooth Brewery makes Idaho’s first and only non-alcoholic beer brand: Atmos Brewing Co.
At Oktoberfest, Sawtooth Brewery serves more than 15 gallons of beer cheese.
Because they found a way to run during COVID, Sawtooth Brewery’s Oktoberfest is the longest continuously running fall festival in the valley. Next year will mark 10 years.
Sawtooth Brewery founded the Hailey Alive concerts in 2022 and has put on the Independence Day Riverfest for the last three years.
Sawtooth Brewery makes its own pickles in-house with a custom pickling blend.
Due a shortage during COVID, Sawtooth Brewery labeled over cans from two other breweries with permission from the federal government.
Most of its barley and hops come from within three hours of the brewery.
On Sawtooth Brewery’s opening night 11/11/11 it snowed 10 inches. They ran out of pint glasses and beer. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In