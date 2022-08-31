} Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

The price of the Iron Horse: A look at Hailey’s railroad-town beginnings, Chinese contributions

  • 0
Hailey rail depot 1883

The Oregon Short Line stop in Hailey, pictured here, was reached by locomotive in the spring of 1883.

 Courtesy Palmer G. Lewis Collection/Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History

 

When the locomotive whistle sounded for the first time in Hailey in May 1883—coinciding with newly strung telegraph wires, the first electric street lights and, just three months later, a telephone line—life for many was becoming increasingly comfortable.

Chinese laundry man, 1890

Most Chinese settlers in Hailey took physically demanding, low-paying jobs as laundrymen, wood cutters, servants and cooks in order to avoid violence in the mines and on the railroad. Here, Chinese launderer Kee Le Wah poses for the camera, circa 1890. Wah most likely lived in the Wood River Valley, according to The Community Library’s Regional History Department.
Anti-Chinese ad

A typical anti-Chinese ad in the Wood River Times, circa September 1882.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments