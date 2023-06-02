A ‘golden’ opportunity: Webb welcomes Brain Vos as new CEO
By Kari Dequine Harden, Express Staff Writer
In addition to celebrating its 51st year in the Wood River Valley—and the 2023 Best of the Valley Gold awards for both best garden center and best landscape company—Webb Landscape is also welcoming new CEO Brian Ros.
Twenty-five years ago, Ros started working with Webb as an irrigation technician before becoming a project manager in the construction division. He then became division director of construction before transitioning to maintenance division director.
“Personally, I find immense satisfaction in working in the landscape field due to the opportunity to create and build beautiful and extraordinary projects,” Ros wrote in an email. “The Wood River Valley presents us with a plethora of breathtaking properties to work on, making our work even more fulfilling.”
H began his role as CEO on Jan. 1.
Originally from North Carolina, Ros headed west 32 years ago, earning a degree in landscape architecture from the University of Idaho before raising his children in the Wood River Valley.
“One of the remarkable aspects of Webb is its status as an employee-owned company,” Ros noted. “This means that every employee has a personal investment in the success of Webb and its endeavors.”
It is unique to the industry, he said, to have more than 160 owners. Each employee must work for six years and 1,000 hours a year to become a full owner.
The company was started by Doug Webb in 1972 with a lawnmower, pickup truck, and one employee: Webb himself. Today, Webb has three retail locations, 50 acres of nursery and a dedicated maintenance and property services team.
“In 2000, Doug noted the dedication of his employees and put the business in their hands by making Webb an employee-owned company, motivating the whole team to actively participate in the continuous improvement of Webb,” according to the company’s website. “For our customers, this means many more years of high-quality products, services and relationships at a better value than anywhere else.”
While Webb retired in 2008, Ros attributes much of the continued success and award-winning reputation of the company to its founder.
“He had a great vision,” Ros said. “And, it’s a great place to work. The average employee is with us for 12 or more years. And a lot of it is because of what Doug started.”
Ros described multi-generations of family members who work for the company—in one case a son, father and grandfather—as well as multi-generational customers.
“Another outstanding feature of Webb is it wealth of landscape knowledge present within the company,” Ros wrote. “It is truly invaluable to have colleagues whom I can turn to for landscape related questions instead of relying solely on search engines. Webb is continuously striving to innovate and discover more efficient ways to carry out our work.” ￼
