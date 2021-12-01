SVCS boys varsity basketball. will total 11 games, five home and six away. Home games are at The Fish Tank at Sun Valley Community School. There are six games marked by an asterisk that count toward the 4th District Sawtooth Conference 1A Div. 2 league standings. In general, starting boys’ times are 6 p.m. for JV and 7:30 p.m. for varsity. All games are subject to cancelations or rescheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DATE, DAY OPPONENT LOCATION
Dec. 3, Friday TFCA Home, 5 p.m.
Dec. 8, Wednesday Richfield* Home, 5/6:30 p.m.
Dec. 15, Wednesday Hagerman* Away, 5/6:30 p.m.
Jan. 6, Thursday Hansen* Home, 5/6:30 p.m.
Jan. 11, Tuesday Camas County* Away, 5/6:30 p.m.
Jan. 13, Thursday Dietrich* Away, 5/6:30 p.m.
Jan. 18, Tuesday Carey* Home, 5/6:30 p.m.
Jan. 20, Thursday Hagerman* Home, 5/6:30 p.m.
Jan. 25, Tuesday Castleford* Away, 5/6:30 p.m.
Jan. 27, Thursday Richfield* Away, 5/6:30 p.m.
Feb. 1, Tuesday TFCA Away, 5 p.m.
Feb. 14-15 4th Dist. Jr. Varsity tourney TBA
Feb. 15-25 Sawtooth Conference tournament Shoshone
March 3-5 State 1A Div. 2 tournament Caldwell High School
NOTES—The 4th District Sawtooth Conference 1A Division 2 boys’ varsity league features eight teams—Sun Valley Community School, Carey, Richfield, Dietrich, Camas County of Fairfield, Hagerman, Castleford and Hansen……The Sawtooth Conference gets 2.5 seeds to the state tournament…. At the eight-team state tournament, the District 4 Sawtooth champion plays the eastern Idaho District 5/6 champion in the opening round. The District 4 runner-up plays the Boise-area District 3 champion in the opening round…. Last year’s state champion was Garden Valley 88-76 over Dietrich.
